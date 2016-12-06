Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BRASILIA Dec 6 A Brazilian Senate committee on Tuesday approved changes in the legal framework for telecommunications companies, overhauling a concession-based model that had created uncertainty about the value of their fixed-line assets.
The bill will be signed into law by President Michel Temer unless a senator calls for a vote on the Senate floor. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)