Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BRASÍLIA, Dec 20 Brazil lawmakers opposed to a bill changing telecommunications regulations asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to rule that the measure must be voted on by the full Senate.
Speaking minutes before filing the request at the Supreme Court, a lawyer for opposition lawmakers, who asked not to be identified as he was not allowed to speak publicly on the matter, told Reuters the move was designed to stop the bill from being signed into law by President Michel Temer without a vote by the full Senate. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Ana Mano in São Paulo; Editing by Richard Chang)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)