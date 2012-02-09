Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 27
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
BRASILIA Feb 9 Brasil Telecom, a unit of Brazilian telecommunications group Oi , said on Thursday it plans to sell 2 billion reais ($1.16 billion) of bonds. ($1 = 1.7178 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Fabio Couto)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
Feb 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.