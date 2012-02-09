(Adds financial details)

BRASILIA Feb 9 Brasil Telecom, a unit of Brazilian telecommunications group Oi , said on Thursday it plans to sell 2 billion reais ($1.16 billion) of bonds to refinance short-term debts and fund its investment plan.

The company plans to sell 200,000 bonds at a price of 10,000 reais each.

The planned issuance comes only days after the company concluded the sale of $1.5 billion 10-year debt in Ireland. ($1 = 1.7178 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Fabio Couto, editing by Matthew Lewis)