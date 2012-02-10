* Bonds sell aims to refinance debt, fund investment plan
* New sell comes days after $1.5 bln issuance abroad
(Adds context and offering details)
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 9 Brasil Telecom, a
unit of Brazilian telecommunications group Oi
, said on Thursday it plans to sell 2 billion reais
($1.16 billion) of bonds in the local market to refinance
short-term debts and fund its investment plan.
The company plans to sell 200,000 bonds at a price of 10,000
reais each in two series, Oi said in a statement.
The first series will have a maturity of 5
years while the second will mature in 8 years.
The planned issuance comes only days after the company
concluded the sale of $1.5 billion 10-year debt in Ireland.
Itau BBA, BB
Investimentos and Bradesco BBI will be the managers
of the operation.
($1 = 1.7178 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Fabio Couto, editing by Matthew Lewis)