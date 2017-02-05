BRASILIA Feb 5 Brazilian Supreme Court Justice
Luis Roberto Barroso has ruled that a law to reform the
country's fixed-line telecommunications sector must return to
the Senate for further debate following pressure from senators
who oppose it, Folha de S.Paulo reported on Saturday.
The move slows the passing of the law, which had already
passed both houses of Congress and only required the signature
of President Michel Temer to become law. Temer backs the
reforms.
The Supreme Court did not immediately respond to a request
for confirmation outside regular office hours.
The law is aimed at modernizing a concession-based model
that had created uncertainty about the value of the industry's
fixed-line assets.
Senators that oppose the changes have demanded that the bill
be put to a full vote in the Senate, instead of passing through
committees as has been the case so far.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)