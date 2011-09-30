SAO PAULO, Sept 30 Brazil's President Dilma
Rousseff will propose 6 billion reais ($3.25 billion) in tax
breaks over the next five years for the construction of
telecommunications networks, in an effort to keep the sector
booming despite the global financial crisis.
"The government is making an effort to improve the
conditions for investment ... and reduce the effects of the
crisis," Communications Minister Paulo Bernardo told Reuters in
an interview on Friday.
Bernardo said Rousseff would send a proposal outlining the
tax breaks to Congress within the next 30 days.
Rousseff's government has announced a series of tax breaks
and other measures in recent weeks to try to shield strategic
industries from the impact of the global crisis.
Bernardo said that telecommunications investments are
considered especially critical as Brazil prepares to host the
2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games. Some analysts have
warned that Brazil's existing networks will need a major
upgrade in coming years to handle both booming domestic demand
and an influx of tourists for the sporting events.
Bernardo also said Rousseff will not delay an auction for
fourth-generation, or 4G, telecommunications networks, which is
planned by the end of April. Some companies have asked for a
delay, fearing the auction could impair their ability to make
investments in existing third-generation networks.
"We're doing it before the end of April," Bernardo said.
"We're not going to delay it. I know (Rousseff) is not going to
delay it."
(Reporting by Brian Winter, Editing by Todd Benson and Gerald
E. McCormick)