By Brian Winter
SAO PAULO, Sept 30 Brazil President Dilma
Rousseff plans about $3.25 billion in tax breaks for companies
that build new telecommunications networks, hoping to shield
the sector from the global crisis and ensure that strained
networks do not collapse during the 2014 World Cup.
The government believes the tax breaks will help boost
investments in the sector by an additional $11 billion over the
next five years, a period that should see the amount of
Brazilian households connected to the Internet double,
Communications Minister Paulo Bernardo told Reuters.
"The government is making an effort to improve the
conditions for investment ... and reduce the effects of the
crisis," Bernardo said in an interview on Friday.
The announcement is the latest in a series of targeted tax
breaks and other incentives as Rousseff tries to shield
strategic industries from the impact of the global crisis.
Bernardo will join her on a week-long trip to Europe starting
on Saturday that aims, in part, to secure new investments.
Two of the leading companies in Brazil's telecoms sector,
Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) and Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), are
based in countries at the heart of the euro zone debt crisis.
But Bernardo said that rather than cancel investments,
companies should embrace Brazil as one of the world's only
major growth markets.
"We have big expectations," he said. "Unlike other regions,
Brazil has a market with growing demand, especially for
Internet ... There are still entire areas of the country where
there is no service. That's a big opportunity."
Yet some companies have been slow to invest, in part
because Brazil's tax load is among Latin America's highest.
Analysts have warned that Brazil's phone and Internet networks
could collapse unless they receive a major upgrade to handle
both booming domestic demand and an influx of tourists when the
country hosts the World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games.
Bernardo, who is married to Rousseff's chief of staff and
is considered a member of the president's inner circle, said he
was confident disaster would be averted but acknowledged the
need for good planning in coming years.
"We need to be careful," he said.
Brazil's preparations for the sporting events have been
widely criticized by world soccer body FIFA and others who say
that red tape, cost overruns and labor shortages are
threatening even critical projects such as stadiums.
Yet Bernardo said the government was committed to providing
"necessary infrastructure" for the World Cup, pointing to about
82 million reais ($44 million) allotted in next year's budget
for telecoms upgrades in the tournament's 12 host cities.
HOUSEHOLD INTERNET ACCESS COULD DOUBLE
More broadly, private-sector companies in telecoms have
already committed to about 50 billion reais in investments in
the next five years, Bernardo said. The government has "reasons
to believe" that number will grow by an additional 20 billion
reais thanks to the tax breaks, he said.
Bernardo said Rousseff will send the tax proposal, which
entails about 6 billion reais in tax breaks over the next five
years, to Congress within 30 days.
Rousseff's government has irritated some companies by
pushing them to expand Internet service to poorer areas.
Yet Bernardo said the companies would eventually benefit
from the creation of new clients. He said that about 17 million
households, or about a third of the total, currently have
Internet access. The government has a goal of 40 million
households by 2014, he said.
Some investors have become wary of overly optimistic
projections in Brazil as the economy slows both at home and
abroad, but Bernardo said he was confident there is a huge
unmet demand for broadband Internet access.
"We want greater quality, and better supply. We want these
people to be attended to," he said.
Bernardo also said Rousseff will not delay an auction for
fourth-generation, or 4G, telecommunications networks, which is
planned by the end of April. Some companies have asked for a
delay, fearing the auction could impair their ability to make
investments in existing third-generation networks.
"We're doing it before the end of April," Bernardo said.
"We're not going to delay it. I know (Rousseff) is not going to
delay it."
($1 = 1.87 reais)
