Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SAO PAULO Oct 19 Oi SA's decision to request protection from creditors in June accelerated discussions within the Brazilian government and phone carriers to revamp telecommunications licensing regulations, said Igor Freitas, a board member at industry watchdog Anatel.
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)