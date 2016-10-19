(Recasts to add details, context, background throughout)
By Ana Mano
SAO PAULO Oct 19 Oi SA's decision to
request bankruptcy protection in June helped accelerate the
Brazilian government's planned revamp of telecommunications
licensing regulations, an official said on Wednesday, a move
that may unlock investments and improve the outlook for rivals.
For years, carriers unsuccessfully tried to convince the
government to allow them to own fixed-line assets when their
license ended. Oi's bankruptcy filing, the largest in Brazil's
history, added a sense of urgency to fixing the framework, in
which assets go back to the state when the license ends, said
Igor de Freitas, a board member at industry watchdog Anatel.
Current licenses expire in 2025 and carriers are urging
President Michel Temer's administration to decide on the matter
so they can unlock billions of reais in 4G capacity and digital
services expansion.
Executives at TIM Participações SA and Telefónica
Brasil SA have listed regulatory overhaul as a key
condition for them to invest more in Latin America's largest
telecoms market.
According to other government officials, a draft bill should
be ready before year-end and then sent to Congress for approval.
Outdated rules and their impact on capital spending have reduced
the weight of Brazil's telecommunications industry on gross
domestic product by 1 percentage point to around 4 percent of
GDP this decade.
"No doubt, the Oi situation creates a sense of urgency to
review the model for the entire industry," Freitas said on the
sidelines of an industry event in São Paulo. "It's important
that we try to end insecurity related to asset ownership."
Freitas said the impetus for the proposals came more from
the inadequacy of the existing licensing-based model in the
context of evolving technologies and competition among players,
rather than Oi's problems.
At stake is the ability of carriers to raise additional cash
by selling assets unrelated to their licenses, which would in
turn lure back investment after Brazil's harshest recession in
eight decades harmed revenues and spurred disconnections.
Timely changes, which could ease the burden of mandatory
investments on carriers, would also relieve the government from
carrying out potential seizures or bailouts in the future,
officials and executives said at the event, called
Futurecom.
OI PROBLEMS
The byproduct of a government-sponsored merger at the end of
last decade, Oi succumbed to a heavy debt burden, onerous
government-mandated investments in money-losing activities and
years of shareholder disputes.
Government officials, industry leaders and analysts have
said that, at some point, only three out of Brazil's four
carriers will survive.
In June, Rio de Janeiro-based Oi filed for bankruptcy to
restructure 65.4 billion reais ($21 billion) in liabilities.
A series of shareholder disputes and protracted negotiations
with creditors have delayed discussions about Oi's recovery
plan, which was presented on Sept. 5.
Oi has discharged PJT Partners Inc from the role of
financial adviser on the debt restructuring plan, and is already
looking for a replacement, Oi Chief Executive Marco Schroeder
said at the same event.
América Móvil SAB, the Mexican phone carrier
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, wants to increase capital
spending in Brazil regardless of the regulatory changes, said
José Félix, the company's head of Brazilian operations.
Any changes require further analysis, he said.
($1 = 3.1726 reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano and Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by
Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, David
Gregorio and Bernard Orr)