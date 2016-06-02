BRIEF-J. Crew Group says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
* Says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
SAO PAULO, June 2 Any tax increases to help close Brazil's sweeping budget deficit should be temporary in nature, interim President Michel Temer said in a Thursday interview, adding that the government is focused on curbing expenditures to rebalance public finances.
In an interview with TV channel SBT, Temer said the country needs to discuss and revamp the pension system or else face serious financial shortcoming in a few years. He defended the implementation of a minimum retirement age and compulsory contribution requirements as key aspects of the reform.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Eduardo Simões; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
Feb 1 A former senior executive of Tenet Healthcare Corp has been indicted on charges that he participated in a scheme to pay bribes for patient referrals, enabling the U.S. hospital chain to fraudulently bill state Medicaid programs for $400 million.
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The U.S. government on Wednesday proposed an increase of 0.25 percent on average in payments to health insurers who offer Medicare Advantage insurance, which provides health benefits to more than 18 million elderly or disabled people.