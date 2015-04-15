Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
(Corrects date Ternium increased stake to last year from 2011)
BRASILIA, April 14 Brazilian markets regulator CVM said on Tuesday that Ternium SA will have to make a public offer for all ordinary shares of Usiminas after it increased its stake in the Brazilian steelmaker last year.
The decision was made after the CVM was asked to review the deal by Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, which controls Usiminas along with Ternium via a shareholder agreement.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
TORONTO, March 24 Acacia Mining is losing more than $1 million in revenue each day at two mines in Tanzania because of the country's ban on exports of gold and copper concentrates, the London-listed company said on Friday.