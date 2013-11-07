RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 7 Brazil's TIM Participacoes , the mobile telephone operator controlled by Telecom Italia, said Thursday it expects capital spending of 11 billion reais ($4.78 billion) between 2013 and 2016.

The company, according to an investment plan filed with stock market regulators, said it expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, to grow at an annual rate during the period of about 5 percent.

Revenues, the company added, would also grow at roughly the same rate through 2016.