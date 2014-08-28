BRIEF-First Solar begins operation of 250 megawatt Moapa Southern Paiute solar project
* First solar begins operation of 250 megawatt moapa southern paiute solar project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Aug 28 TIM Participações, Telecom Italia's Brazil unit, said on Thursday that its board of directors had approved plans to participate in an upcoming rights auction for fourth-generation (4G) data services in the South American country.
TIM's participation in the auction is a "clear sign" of the company's long-term commitment to Brazil, it said in a statement. The auction to run the 700 MHz spectrum is scheduled to take place on Sept. 30. (Reporting by Todd Benson; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Fp newspapers inc - revenue for three months ended dec 31, 2016 was $20.9 million, a decrease of $2.2 million or 9.7% from same three months in prior year
March 17 Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.