SAO PAULO Aug 28 TIM Participações, Telecom Italia's Brazil unit, said on Thursday that its board of directors had approved plans to participate in an upcoming rights auction for fourth-generation (4G) data services in the South American country.

TIM's participation in the auction is a "clear sign" of the company's long-term commitment to Brazil, it said in a statement. The auction to run the 700 MHz spectrum is scheduled to take place on Sept. 30. (Reporting by Todd Benson; Editing by Chris Reese)