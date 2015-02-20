(Adds plan details, background)
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 20 Brazilian
telecommunications company TIM Participacoes SA plans
to invest more than 14 billion reais ($4.90 billion) from 2015
to 2017, the company said on Friday in a strategic planning
statement.
The company also said it expects net sales, or sales minus
sales taxes, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) to increase steadily in the same
period.
Mobile internet services will be "the motor" that drives the
cellular telephone market, with the Internet providing about 60
percent of sales in the market in 2020, up from 12 percent in
2010, the company said.
The plan was released as the firm, controlled by Telecom
Italia SpA, addresses consolidation in the Brazilian
mobile phone market. The company in November told management to
examine a possible "integration" with rival Brazilian operator
Oi SA.
The amount of investment planned for 2015-2017 is similar to
the approximately 14.6 billion reais TIM invested between 2012
and 2014.
($1 = 2.8587 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; editing by Jason Neely)