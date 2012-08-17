Nikkei rises as financials get boost from Yellen comment; Toshiba tumbles
* Toshiba nosedives after saying it may sell more of chip business
SAO PAULO Aug 17 Brazil's economy will accelerate in the second half of the year with inflation under control, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Friday.
Speaking at an event organized by the country's car dealers association, Tombini said financial institutions have room to increase loan disbursement and that structural changes in the economy should bolster long-term credit.
Data Friday showed that Brazil's economic activity climbed in June at its fastest pace since March 2011. The numbers, paired with data showing a surprise jump in retail sales, suggest that a flurry of government stimulus has started to spur growth in the world's sixth-largest economy.
Feb 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: FLYNN RESIGNATION Trump knew for weeks that national security adviser Michael Flynn had misled the White House about his contacts with Russia but did not immediately force him out, an administration spokesman says. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is playing down any impact that Flynn's resignation might have on Mattis' debut trip this week to Europe to meet NATO allies. MID
BEIJING, Feb 15 China completed 7.92 trillion yuan ($1.15 trillion) worth of investment in major projects by end of 2016, the state planner said on Wednesday.