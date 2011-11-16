* Tombini sees room for further moderate rate cuts

BRASILIA, Nov 16 Brazil's central bank is considering further moderate interest rate cuts amid a dismal outlook for the global economy, its president Alexandre Tombini said on Wednesday.

Tombini, a U.S.-trained economist, has cut rates by one percentage point since August, citing a deteriorating global economy.

The market is betting the central bank will again cut its benchmark rate by 50 basis points when its monetary policy committee next meets on Nov. 29-30.

The removal of some credit curbs by the bank last week is seen reducing pressure on Tombini to increase the size of future cuts in the benchmark Selic rate.

"The central bank's scenario sees moderate adjustments in the Selic rate, which would be consistent with a return of inflation to target in 2012," Tombini said in a speech in the capital Brasilia.

In its most recent rate decision, taking the Selic to 11.5 percent from 12 percent, the central bank used similar language about moderate rate adjustments.

Tombini reiterated the bank's view that the world economy is facing a "rapid and substantial" deterioration that would have a deflationary impact on Brazil.

Inflation has sped above the ceiling of the government's target of 4.5 percent plus or minus 2 percentage point, although it has recently begun to slow. (Reporting by Tiago Pariz; Writing by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by James Dalgleish)