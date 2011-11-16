* Tombini sees room for further moderate rate cuts
* Sees "rapid and substantial" worsening in world economy
BRASILIA, Nov 16 Brazil's central bank is
considering further moderate interest rate cuts amid a dismal
outlook for the global economy, its president Alexandre Tombini
said on Wednesday.
Tombini, a U.S.-trained economist, has cut rates by one
percentage point since August, citing a deteriorating global
economy.
The market is betting the central bank will again cut its
benchmark rate by 50 basis points when its monetary policy
committee next meets on Nov. 29-30.
The removal of some credit curbs by the bank last week is
seen reducing pressure on Tombini to increase the size of
future cuts in the benchmark Selic rate.
"The central bank's scenario sees moderate adjustments in
the Selic rate, which would be consistent with a return of
inflation to target in 2012," Tombini said in a speech in the
capital Brasilia.
In its most recent rate decision, taking the Selic to 11.5
percent from 12 percent, the central bank used similar language
about moderate rate adjustments.
Tombini reiterated the bank's view that the world economy
is facing a "rapid and substantial" deterioration that would
have a deflationary impact on Brazil.
Inflation has sped above the ceiling of the government's
target of 4.5 percent plus or minus 2 percentage point,
although it has recently begun to slow.
