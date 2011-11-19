* Tombini says high liquidity hinders inflation rate cut
* Brazil's economy could grow 4.5-5 pct in medium term
* No quick solution for debt crisis in Europe
SAO PAULO, Nov 19 Too much liquidity in global
markets and high commodities prices are making it difficult for
Brazil to cut its inflation target in the short term, the
president of the country's central bank, Alexandre Tombini,
told news magazine Veja.
The central bank is targeting an inflation of 4.5 percent
plus or minus 2 percentage points this year.
"We do not have room to review the Brazilian target at this
moment," Tombini said, adding that such a decision would depend
on how the Brazilian and the global economic situation will
evolve.
Tombini said that Brazil's economy could grow at an annual
rate of between 4.5 and 5 percent in the medium term with
inflation under control as long as the global economy does not
suffer any new economic shock.
The economy is expected to grow this year 3.5 percent after
expanding 7.5 percent in 2010, the fastest pace in 24 years and
one of the highest rates among major economies. That pressured
consumer prices, which have continued rising briskly in 2011.
The head of the central bank also told Veja that beating
the debt crisis in Europe will be a long and bumpy process.
"They won't be out of this crisis overnight. It will take
time for trust to be reinstated," he said.
But Brazil is now in a better shape to weather the crisis
than it was in 2008, Tombini said, noting that the country's
international reserves top $350 billion, compared with $205
billion three years ago.
(Reporting by Inae Riveras, Editing by Sandra Maler and
Chris Wilson)