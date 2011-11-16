BRASILIA Nov 16 Brazil's central bank sees a
possible need for further moderate interest rate cuts as the
world economy shows signs of rapid deterioration, its president
Alexandre Tombini said on Wednesday.
Tombini, a US-trained economist, has cut rates by one
percentage point since August, citing a deteriorating global
economy.
The market is betting the central bank will again cut its
benchmark rate by 50 basis points when its monetary policy
committee next meets on Nov 29-30. The removal of some credit
curbs by the bank last week is seen reducing pressure on
Tombini to increase the size of future rate cuts.
