SAO PAULO, Sept 16 Brazilian inflation should slow sharply in coming months in tandem with the troubled global economy, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Friday in comments that reinforced expectations for more interest rate cuts in coming months.

Offering some of his most specific guidance since making a surprise interest-rate cut on Aug. 31, Tombini said that by April inflation should fall by about two percentage points from its current level of 7.2 percent through August.

Tombini told a real-estate association in Sao Paulo that the world is currently in a "second phase" of a financial crisis, which is having an effect on Brazil. He said there were already clear signs of a slowing in economic activity.

"The central bank's policy will continue being adjusted in the future in line with the international outlook," he said.

Tombini's comments sought to further explain last month's decision to cut the benchmark Selic rate by 50 basis points despite concerns over inflation. On a 12-month basis, the main consumer price index has yet to show signs of coming back beneath the bank's target ceiling of 6.5 percent.

Some investors have questioned whether Tombini's decision to cut rates was made in part because of political pressure -- an allegation that President Dilma Rousseff and others have denied.

Tombini complimented the government's "rigorous" fiscal policy, which has included about $30 billion in budget cuts this year, and suggested it would allow for interest rates to continue to decline over time.

"The orderly fiscal situation will allow for a reduction of costs ... and a more favorable monetary policy," he said.

He said the world is far from the most critical moments of 2008 but added that Brazil has several tools available to fend off any instability.