By Walter Brandimarte and Alonso Soto
RIO DE JANEIRO May 22 Brazil's central bank
chief on Friday renewed his commitment to slash inflation to the
center of a government target by the end of 2016, signaling more
interest rate hikes in Latin America's largest economy.
Speaking at a central bank event in Rio de Janeiro,
Alexandre Tombini stressed that policymakers would remain
"vigilant" to ensure the inflationary impact of sharp rises in
government-managed prices this year does not spread out into
2016 and beyond.
He said the central bank was focused on bringing consumer
inflation, currently running at an 11-year high of 8.2 percent,
back to the midpoint of a government target that ranges from 2.5
percent to 6.5 percent.
"This is our commitment, and we'll do whatever is necessary
to meet it," Tombini told reporters after delivering his speech.
Economists said his comments suggest the central bank will
continue to raise the benchmark Selic rate, currently at 13.25
percent, despite a looming recession.
"Tombini's tone remains very hawkish," Santander Securities
strategist Sandro Sobral wrote in a note to clients. Investors
in the interest-rate futures market have already priced in a
Selic at 14 percent by the end of the year, Sobral added.
Tombini said the current monetary tightening cycle has
already caused inflation expectations to ease modestly.
"This progress (in inflation expectations) is welcome, but
it is not enough for us to meet the 4.5 percent target by 2016,"
he said.
Tombini added that a consistent fiscal policy would help the
central bank bring inflation back to the target while allowing
the economy to grow at a sustainable pace in the future.
Brazil is expected to unveil on Friday a major spending
freeze to restore investors' confidence in President Dilma
Rousseff's fiscal policy.
Tombini also said a weaker exchange rate would help Brazil
reduce its current account deficit, a comment some analysts
interpreted as a sign that the central bank may further reduce
its support for the currency.
