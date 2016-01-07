(Adds freezing of other directors' assets, allegations against
TOV, background on brokerage)
SAO PAULO Jan 7 Brazil's central bank said
it liquidated TOV CCTVM SA and froze the assets of the main
shareholder and managers of the broker-dealer, which was named
in a wide corruption investigation and is accused of forging
import contracts to send money abroad.
The bank appointed Tupinambá Quirino dos Santos as
liquidator of TOV, it said in a statement on Thursday . The
assets of controlling TOV shareholder Fernando Heller and
another seven directors will remain frozen during the process.
The actions came after TOV was cited in "Operation Car
Wash," a probe into graft, money laundering and
influence-peddling at state companies that has become Brazil's
largest corruption scandal ever.
According to the testimony of illegal money changers who
signed a plea bargain in the probe, TOV send money abroad to pay
for bogus imports.
The liquidation of TOV follows an investigation begun last
year and is the latest in a string of central bank-led shutdowns
of brokerages suspected of conducting irregular transactions for
some clients.
TOV's spokesmen were not immediately available for comment.
The brokerage lost 8 million reais ($2 million) in the first
six months of last year, according to its financial statements.
Brazil's fragmented broker-dealer market is struggling with
rising volatility and reduced interest in equities and other
financial products in the country. According to central bank
data, most broker-dealers lost money last year.
($1 = 4.0435 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Bruno Federowski; Editing by
Daniel Flynn)