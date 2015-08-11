RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 11 Brazil's Trade Minister Armando Monteiro on Tuesday said China's decision to devalue the yuan could hurt the country's manufacturing exports.

He forecast, however, that Brazil's trade surplus could reach $12 billion this year, following a deficit of nearly $4 billion in 2014, as the Brazilian real depreciated more than 24 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)