BRIEF-Santander Holdings USA Inc announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
* says has priced $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 3.70% senior unsecured notes due 2022
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 11 Brazil's Trade Minister Armando Monteiro on Tuesday said China's decision to devalue the yuan could hurt the country's manufacturing exports.
He forecast, however, that Brazil's trade surplus could reach $12 billion this year, following a deficit of nearly $4 billion in 2014, as the Brazilian real depreciated more than 24 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* says has priced $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 3.70% senior unsecured notes due 2022
BRASILIA, March 22 Brazil's government will revise its estimates for a budget freeze this year by Tuesday as it expects favorable court decisions by then to result in additional revenues, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday.