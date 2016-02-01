DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
BRASILIA Feb 1 Brazil posted a trade balance of of $923 million in January, government data showed on Monday, nearly double market estimates as a weaker local currency drags down imports.
Imports totaled $10.323 billion and exports $11.246 billion, the trade ministry reported. The market expected a trade surplus of $500 million in January, according to a Reuters survey of 16 analysts.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto)
