BRASILIA Feb 1 Brazil posted a trade balance of of $923 million in January, government data showed on Monday, nearly double market estimates as a weaker local currency drags down imports.

Imports totaled $10.323 billion and exports $11.246 billion, the trade ministry reported. The market expected a trade surplus of $500 million in January, according to a Reuters survey of 16 analysts.

