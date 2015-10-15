BRIEF-New Mountain Finance says priced underwritten offering of 5 mln shares at $14.60/shr
* New mountain finance corporation announces pricing of 5,000,000 shares of common stock
Oct 15 * Trade Minister Armando Monteiro said on Thursday Brazil's trade balance would surpass $15 billion by the end of 2015 * Monteiro said he expects Brazil's 2016 trade surplus to reach roughly $30 billion (Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* New mountain finance corporation announces pricing of 5,000,000 shares of common stock
OTTAWA, April 4 Canada swung to an unexpected trade deficit in February as exports tumbled by the most in nearly a year, dampened by a decrease in shipments of aircraft and canola, data from Statistics Canada showed on Tuesday.