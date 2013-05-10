By Alonso Soto
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA May 10 Brazil campaigned hard to get
the top job at the World Trade Organization this week but behind
closed doors even it acknowledges that the WTO's main mission -
pushing forward in global trade talks - looks for the moment
like a lost cause.
Instead, President Dilma Rousseff's government is moving,
albeit cautiously, towards less ambitious bilateral and regional
deals that may have a greater chance of success. Rousseff's hope
is that more trade could shake Latin America's most insular
major economy from a surprisingly deep recent slump.
Rousseff was thrilled that Brazilian diplomat Roberto
Azevedo won an election on Tuesday to head the Geneva-based WTO,
cheering the choice as a victory for developing nations in a
trade club long dominated by the rich.
Azevedo's victory over a Mexican candidate, made possible by
support from African nations with which Brazil has worked hard
to cultivate ties during the past decade, was also hailed as
another sign of Brazil's growing economic clout.
Yet officials in Brasilia who do the heavy lifting on trade
matters say their focus remains elsewhere.
With WTO-led talks in limbo for years, several officials
told Reuters they have been instructed to prioritize greater
integration with the United States and the European Union.
"Brazil made a bet on the WTO years ago. Now we see that the
WTO is unlikely to advance any time soon so we need to move
toward other deals," said one official who, like the others,
asked for anonymity. "We are waking up to the fact that we are
losing market share to others. We need to act."
Those close to Rousseff say she is not a knee-jerk
protectionist but has been reluctant to explore trade talks
because of economic imbalances still lingering from the 2008-09
global crisis. She has complained that rich nations are waging a
"currency war" to weaken their currencies through expansionary
monetary policies, unfairly favoring their own exports.
As a result, Rousseff hiked duties on dozens of imported
products from cars to glass and iron pipes last year, ruffling
the feathers of many trading partners and closing Brazil even
further. Trade accounts for just 25 percent of its economy,
easily the lowest ratio in Latin America according to the
International Monetary Fund, behind peers Venezuela (52
percent), Mexico (59 percent), and Chile (71 percent).
Brazil had long had a reputation more for torpedoing trade
talks, rather than pushing them forward. Rousseff's predecessor,
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was instrumental in killing U.S.-led
plans for an Americas-wide trade pact last decade, and he also
helped stall the Doha round of trade talks by insisting that
Washington and Brussels dismantle their agriculture subsidies.
Yet the persistent slump in the economy, which grew just 0.9
percent last year and is struggling again in 2013, appears to be
nudging Rousseff toward greater integration, observers say.
Although her Workers' Party holds deep leftist ideals, she has
also shown a more pragmatic side than Lula by privatizing some
airports and roads, for example, to boost growth.
"You finally have a government that knows that the country
cannot remain isolated," said Vera Thorstensen, head of the
Global Trade and Investment Centre at the Getulio Vargas
Foundation, a Brazilian think-tank.
Thorstensen, a former advisor to Brazil's mission at the
WTO, said the country seeks to be more assertive in developing
world trade policy instead of standing on the sidelines. "Brazil
now wants to be a rule maker not rule taker."
SEVERAL RECENT SIGNS
Officially, Rousseff's government says it plans to advance
on both multilateral WTO talks and more focused trade deals.
"Brazil continues to favor trade liberalization via
multilateralism," the trade ministry's press office said in an
emailed response to Reuters questions. "This effort has been
combined with the commitment to deepen regional integration
agreements with selected partners."
Still, the most encouraging tangible signs have clearly been
on the bilateral front.
Several diplomats said they were surprised by a meeting of
U.S. and Brazilian executives earlier this year, where senior
Brazilian officials including Trade Minister Fernando Pimentel
vowed to accelerate talks for bilateral investment and service
deals with Washington.
What was largely thought to be an uneventful meeting in
Brasilia turned into a "breath of fresh air" for trade between
both countries, a diplomat said.
There are also signs that business leaders may be starting
to slowly shift away from protectionism. For instance, officials
said a recent government survey of business leaders showed wide
support for accelerating talks with the European Union.
"We are living in a world where most countries are lowering
tariffs, trading more and becoming more competitive. We, on the
other hand, are losing competitiveness," said Carlos Abijaodi,
director of industrial development of one of Brazil's largest
business trade groups, CNI.
Part of that shift can be explained by recent developments.
Despite a record soy crop, Brazil's trade balance has
deteriorated so much this year that some fear the commodities
powerhouse could post its first annual trade deficit in 13
years.
The sense of urgency has also been fueled by a series of
regional trade pacts in the works between the United States,
Europe and other countries in Asia and Latin America that could
leave Brazil on the sidelines.
Yet there will be major obstacles to greater integration.
Local businesses and multinationals here struggle with high
business costs that could make Brazilian goods uncompetitive if
tariffs suddenly fell. Brazil has one of the most complex tax
systems in the world, scarce and expensive labor and an
infrastructure so dilapidated that trucks have sometimes to sit
idle for days to load grain in congested ports.
Brazil's ability to negotiate trade deals is also restricted
under the rules of the Mercosur, a regional trade bloc that also
includes Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Venezuela.
Mercosur rules forbid countries from unilaterally signing
deals that involve the trade of goods. However, at a time of
high tensions with its main Mercosur partner Argentina, Brazil
is warming to the idea of bending the rules to allow each member
to negotiate trade deals at its own pace, business and
government officials say.