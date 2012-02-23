* Brazil hopes Bombardier will bid for train auction

* Plans to assume currency, other risks to lure bids

* Critics of bullet train say project is too costly

SAO PAULO, Feb 23 Brazil's government, struggling to move ahead with a new bullet train linking its two biggest cities, will now shoulder most of the risk in the project it hopes will draw Canada's Bombardier into the bidding, a local newspaper said on Thursday.

A new auction may take place in November, after two delays and one failed attempt last July in which no bidders showed up, Valor Econômico said, citing Transport Minister Paulo Sérgio Passos. New auction terms, in which the government will assume currency and operational risks, will be put for public hearing in coming weeks, Valor reported.

The report underscores the importance of the project for President Dilma Rousseff, who has made the train between Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro a top priority despite concerns over its high cost and doubts whether the project would ever be profitable. Some estimates put the cost of the project at 40 billion reais ($23 billion).

Passos expects four consortia led by German, French, Japanese and South Korean builders and bullet train operators to post firm bids at the time of the auction, Valor said. He did not say which company Bombardier, a key maker of trains and commercial aircraft, would team up with in the auction.

He did not say whether Brazilian companies would participate in the process.

To ease currency-related risks in the project, the government would extend a loan denominated in the local currency to the winning consortium, and stretch out payment terms, Valor added. If demand came below expectations, the government would also reduce royalty payments from the operator, the paper noted.

A bullet train has long been a dream of Brazilian governments and foreign investors looking to cash in on the country's need to fix infrastructure bottlenecks and prepare to host the Olympics and the 2014 FIFA World Cup soccer.

Yet, critics argue that the 260-mile (420 km) distance between the two megacities is well-connected by commercial flights that last less than an hour, and that Brazil's growing middle class is not big enough to make a bullet train financially feasible.

Calls to the media office of the Brasilia-based Transport Ministry were not immediately responded. Efforts to reach Bombardier's press representatives were unsuccessful.

($1 = 1.71 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Reese Ewing)