RIO DE JANEIRO May 14 The Brazilian Treasury
will lend about 30 billion reais ($13.57 billion) to state
development bank BNDES this year, Communications
Minister Paulo Bernardo said on Wednesday, reducing annual
transfers whose hefty size has been criticized as weighing on
the country's fiscal accounts.
Last year the government loaned 39 billion reais to BNDES
to increase cheap credit to big businesses in a bid to spur an
economy has been stuck in a rut since 2011.
President Dilma Rousseff has promised to gradually cut loans
to BNDES, but has defended the bank's role as the country's main
provider of long-term corporate loans.
Bernardo spoke at a telecommunications event in Rio de
Janeiro, where BNDES' president Luciano Coutinho also said that
the 30-billion-reais loan will be enough for the bank this year.
The transfers, which increased greatly since the 2008-2009
global crisis, could reverse the downward path of the country's
debt burden and put the government's fiscal savings goals in
jeopardy, say analysts at Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch,
the three leading credit rating agencies, in views shared by
some other economists also on Wall Street.
In March, S&P cut Brazil's credit rating to BBB minus, its
lowest investment-grade level, citing a deterioration in the
country's fiscal performance and prospects of subdued economic
growth in coming years..
Lower credit ratings tend to lead to higher borrowing costs.
($1 = 2.2115 Brazilian Reais)
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Alonso Soto
Editing by W Simon)