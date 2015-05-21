RIO DE JANEIRO May 21 Brazil's non-seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose in April to 6.4 percent, the highest in nearly four years, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

The number was slightly above the median forecast of 6.3 percent in a Reuters poll of 24 economists. The jobless rate stood at 6.2 percent in March. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione)