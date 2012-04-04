* Deal may help controlling families cash in on gains
* Suggests price tag between 16.5 reais and 20.5 reais
* Transaction follows three failed IPOs this year
SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazilian furniture maker
Unicasa and shareholders plan to raise up to 732 million reais
($402 million) in an initial public offering, as companies in
Latin America's largest economy defy a recent wave of risk
aversion to lure new investors.
The company, based in the southern city of Bento Gonçalves,
Brazil, plans to offer 9.14 million common shares in a primary
offering at 16.50 reais to 20.50 reais each, according to a
prospectus published on Wednesday. A primary offering usually
helps companies attract money that they use for their projects.
Shareholders, including shoemaking tycoon Alexandre Grendene
and members of the Zietolie and Schenatto families, plan to
divest up to 17.30 million common shares in a secondary offering
-- usually the mechanism by which shareholders cash in on their
investment. Banks and shareholders can increase the offering by
as many as 9.25 million shares, according to the prospectus.
Unicasa's IPO announcement comes at a time when companies
are filing to sell new equity on hopes risk aversion may ease.
Earlier this year, attempts by three companies in the tourism
and infrastructure industries foiled their offerings after
failing to lure investors. Local equity markets have not seen a
new listing since July.
The failure of those offerings signaled that investors, who
last year steered clear of those deals as Europe's debt crisis
worsened, will keep shunning companies with great ambitions but
an insufficient track record, poor earnings visibility or that
could be vulnerable to a downturn.
On Tuesday, investment banking powerhouse BTG Pactual
announced plans to raise up to 4.1 billion reais with
an IPO that could kick-start the country's cautious capital
markets this year.
The Unicasa transaction is expected to close by April 25 and
the shares are scheduled to start trading in Sao Paulo on April
27 under the symbol "UCAS3."
Unicasa hired the investment banking units of BTG Pactual,
Itaú Unibanco Holding and Banco Santander Brasil
to manage the transaction.
($1 = 1.82 reais)
