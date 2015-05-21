RIO DE JANEIRO May 21 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff and Uruguayan President Tabaré Vazquez said on Thursday that they consider negotiating a trade deal between the Mercosur trade bloc and the European Union a priority in 2015.

Rousseff called on the EU to set a date for the simultaneous presentation of EU and Mercosur trade proposals.

Rousseff and Vazquez made their comments during a state visit by the Uruguayan president to Brazil's capital Brasília. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Richard Chang)