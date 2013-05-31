* U.S. vice president says Brazil a model emerging democracy
* Rousseff to make state visit to Washington on Oct. 23
* Businesses push for better investment, tax and travel ties
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, May 31 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden
wound up a visit to Brazil on Friday saying it was high time the
two largest economies in the Americas became closer partners in
trade, investment and energy.
"We're ready for a deeper, broader relationship across the
board on everything from the military to education, trade and
investment," Biden told reporters after meeting with Brazilian
President Dilma Rousseff.
The White House announced on Wednesday that Rousseff will
make a state visit to Washington on Oct. 23, the only one that
President Barack Obama is offering a foreign head of state this
year, indicating the importance his administration is placing on
closer ties with Latin America's largest nation.
Biden praised Brazil for recently writing off $900 million
in African debt, saying it showed the emergence of Brazil as a
"responsible" nation on the world stage.
During his three-day visit, Biden also commended Brazil for
lifting millions of people from poverty over the last decade and
showing the world that development and democracy are not
incompatible. However, he also urged Brazil to open its economy
more to foreign bushiness and to be more vocal in defense of
democracy and free-market values.
Relations between Washington and Brasilia have improved
since Rousseff took office in 2011 and adopted a less
ideological foreign policy than her predecessor, Luiz Inacio
Lula da Silva, who befriended Iran and drew Brazil closer to
Venezuela's anti-U.S. government under the late Hugo Chavez.
As the Brazilian economy surged on a commodity boom in the
last decade, China displaced the United States as Brazil's
largest trading partner due to its massive purchases of
Brazilian iron ore and soy.
Perceiving the advent of better ties between Brasilia and
Washington, U.S. and Brazilian businesses are actively pushing
for a strategic partnership between their countries that would
allow for more flexible investment rules, a treaty to eliminate
double taxation and a visa waiver program to make travel easier
for tourists and executives.
"The atmospherics are improving rapidly, in part because
Brazil has taken a lower profile on some contentious global
political issues like Iran," said Eric Farnsworth, vice
president of the Americas Society, a business forum dedicated to
fostering ties between the United States and Latin America.
Brazil is also beginning to understand that China and other
leading emerging nations are not yet substitutes for economic
ties with the United States. While the so-called BRIC countries
have rapidly gained a greater share of the global economy, they
still are no match for American businesses in terms of providing
the investment and technology Brazil needs, Farnsworth said.
"There seems to be a growing sense that the United States
may unnecessarily and gratuitously have been pushed away by the
previous government, particularly as China slows and commodities
markets soften," he said.
EMERGING POWER
Much of the future relationship with the United States will
depend on whether Brazil, whose economy still remains relatively
protected by high tariffs and other barriers, can make trade
easier, Biden said in a speech in Rio de Janeiro.
Among many pending issues between the two nations are a
longstanding effort to ease visa restrictions for travel and a
push by U.S. companies for protection of intellectual property
rights in a Brazilian marketplace rife with pirated software.
U.S. oil companies are keen to tap enormous offshore oil
deposits that promise to turn Brazil into a major oil producer.
The United States is also urging Brazil to buy F-18s made by
Boeing Co. to upgrade its fighter jet fleet, a
multi-billion-dollar deal that would mark a significant jump in
the strategic and security relationship between the two nations.
Brazil is seeking U.S. backing for a long-coveted permanent
seat on the U.N. Security Council. Washington has said it
"appreciates" Brazil's ambitions at the United Nations, but has
stopped short of backing its call for a place on the council.
While Biden stressed the potential of the world's largest
and seventh-largest economies to grow closer, a free trade
agreement is not on the cards because Brazil is part of the
South American customs union Mercosur. The bloc's rules say
member countries must act in unison on trade issues.
Some observers think it is not realistic to expect any
dramatic move towards a full-fledged strategic partnership any
time soon.
"Brazil has achieved the stature and recognition it enjoys
today in part by maintaining its independence from the United
States," said Michael Shifter of the Inter-American Dialogue
think tank in Washington.
"It will want to keep some distance, while seeking to take
advantage of what the United States has to offer."