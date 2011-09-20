(Adds quotes from Brazil minister, background, byline)
By Walter Brandimarte
NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. President Barack Obama
and Brazil's Dilma Rousseff on Tuesday vowed to deepen
discussions about Europe's debt problems, in a sign of the
growing importance of key emerging economies in the solution
of the global economic crisis.
In a bilateral meeting in New York, Obama and Rousseff
shared their concern about the economic situation in Greece
and, to a certain extent, in Spain and Italy, Brazil's Foreign
Minister Antonio Patriota told reporters.
He said U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and
Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega will meet in
Washington in the next few days to keep discussing those
issues.
"They felt that more in-depth discussions about those
challenges ... are needed before the G20 meeting in November
and they agreed that the most appropriate moment (for those
discussions) will be the meeting between U.S. Treasury
Secretary Geithner and minister Mantega in Washington,"
Patriota said.
One of the subjects that might be on the agenda of that
meeting is Brazil's idea that major emerging market countries
make billions of dollars in new funds available to the
International Monetary Fund, as a way to help ease the crisis
in the euro zone.
Mantega is expected to make such a proposal at a meeting
of the BRICS group in Washington later this week, Brazilian
government sources told Reuters on Monday. The BRICS bloc of
large emerging markets include Brazil, Russia, India, China
and South Africa. For details, see [ID:nS1E78I203].
The meeting between Rousseff and Obama in New York lasted
a little less than half an hour, Patriota said. The Brazilian
president congratulated his counterpart for his plan to create
jobs and was invited by his American counterpart to visit the
United States early next year, Patriota said.
(Editing by Jan Paschal)