SAO PAULO, Sept 20 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff told U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday that Brazil is working with other emerging markets to provide help for troubled European economies, an official told Reuters.

Rousseff did not provide further details during a 15-minute meeting in New York between the two presidents, the official said on condition of anonymity.

Rousseff and Obama agreed that Europe needs to show it has it has both the resources and political will to deal with its problems, the official said. (Reporting by Brian Winter; editing by Carol Bishopric)