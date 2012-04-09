* Rousseff says US monetary policy hurting Brazil growth
* Obama calls Rousseff "good friend"
* No major breakthroughs on bilateral trade
(Recasts with context, adds quotes)
By Brian Winter and Caren Bohan
WASHINGTON, April 9 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff complained about U.S. monetary policy and failed to
make major progress on trade in a White House meeting with
President Barack Obama on Monday, highlighting strains between
the Western Hemisphere's two biggest economies.
Rousseff said that while expansionary monetary policies in
wealthy nations were needed to keep global economic problems
from becoming worse, she worried about the unintended
consequences for developing countries such as Brazil.
Brazilian officials have blamed low interest rates and
bond-buying programs in Europe and the United States for causing
a "monetary tsunami" that has caused liquidity to flow into
Brazil, pushing up the value of its currency and making its
exports less competitive.
"Expansionist monetary policies ... ultimately lead to a
depreciation in the value of the currencies of developed
countries, thus impairing growth outlooks in emerging
countries," Rousseff said.
Speaking at a press briefing shortly afterward, White House
spokesman Jay Carney declined to comment on how Obama responded
to Rousseff's concerns.
Rousseff's comments punctuated a visit that saw leaders from
both countries talk of the need for greater trade, investment
and cooperation, but yielded no major breakthroughs.
Obama, also speaking in the Oval Office, referred to
Rousseff as a "good friend" and congratulated Brazil for making
"extraordinary progress" in reducing poverty.
"Our trade and investment is reaching record levels, which
creates jobs and business opportunities in both countries,"
Obama said as the two leaders sat side by side.
U.S. business leaders are eager for greater access to
Brazil, which surpassed Britain last year to become the world's
sixth biggest economy and has seen about 30 million people join
the middle class in the past decade.
Brazil is also due to host the 2014 World Cup and 2016
Olympics, and U.S. companies are seeking participation in
infrastructure projects related to the international sporting
events.
But talks over greater trade integration have yielded little
progress. A joint statement released by Rousseff and Obama after
their meeting said they had "further emphasized the importance
of the mutual benefits of stimulating increased trade and
investment," but mentioned no major advances.
WORRIES ABOUT COMPOSITION OF U.S.-BRAZIL TRADE
Brazilian Foreign Minister Antonio Patriota told business
leaders earlier on Monday he was worried about the high
percentage of commodities in trade with the United States, and
expressed hopes that country would soon begin buying more
manufactured goods from Brazil.
"It's true that the composition of this trade is not ideal,"
Patriota said.
Brazilian officials complained privately before Rousseff's
visit, her first to the White House as president, that the Obama
administration was not adequately recognizing Brazil's growing
role in global affairs. Officials told Reuters they were
disappointed for example that their agenda did not include a
dinner for Rousseff.
Speaking at a business forum before the White House meeting,
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called the U.S.-Brazil
relationship "one of the most consequential relationships for
the 21st century."
(Additional reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Peter Cooney)