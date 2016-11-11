GENEVA Nov 11 Brazil launched a complaint at the World Trade Organization on Friday agianst a U.S. decision to levy punitive tariffs on imports of cold- and hot-rolled steel flat products from Brazil, the WTO said in a statement.

The United States has imposed anti-subsidy duties on the products but Brazil contends that it broke WTO rules by doing so, the statement said. The United States now has 60 days to settle the dispute or Brazil could ask the WTO to adjudictate. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Gareth Jones)