(Adds details of the agreement and political context)
BRASILIA, Sept 23 Brazil signed a tax
information exchange agreement with the United States to prevent
tax evasion, the South American country's finance ministry said
on Tuesday, a step long sought by businesses that was held up by
a spy scandal last year.
The pact opens the door to a tax treaty to avoid the double
taxation of U.S. companies operating in Brazil and Brazilian
businesses in the United States.
The accord was put on ice last year after revelations that
the United States had spied on Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff strained relations between the continent's two largest
economies. Rousseff canceled a state visit to Washington in
October and demanded an apology from President Barack Obama.
The United States has said publicly it regretted the
incident, but has so far stopped short of issuing a formal
apology.
Under the tax agreement the Brazilian tax agency will
provide the U.S. Internal Revenue Service with the financial
information of U.S. taxpayers in Brazil and vice-versa, the
finance ministry said in a statement.
The agreement is part of a effort by the Group of 20 to
prevent global tax evasion, the ministry added.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by David Gregorio and Andre
Grenon)