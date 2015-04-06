RIO DE JANEIRO, April 6 Ternium SA will
not challenge a decision by Brazilian securities regulator CVM
that eight members, instead of seven, should be elected to the
board of Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas
Gerais SA on Monday.
Luxembourg-based Ternium and Japan's Nippon & Sumitomo Metal
are in power struggle over Usiminas, as the steelmaker
is commonly known, and together have the controlling share and
an equal number of members on the board.
The decision by Ternium and related or subsidiary firms
Confab Industrial, Prosid Investments and Siderar, said in a
letter reproduced in a Usiminas filing on Monday, that the
decision to go along with the CVM determination did not mean
they agree with the way board members are elected by
shareholders.
Ternium had previously objected to the election of eight
members, saying that seven should be elected instead, to reduce
the influence of the controlling group and better represent
minority shareholders.
The board is usually made up of ten members, according to
Monday's statement, with the controlling group composed of eight
made up of the biggest shareholders, predominantly Ternium and
the Japanese company.
Usiminas and the Japanese group have been at loggerheads
since former Chief Executive Julian Eguren, who had previously
been at Ternium, was dismissed on allegation of misuse of funds
in September.
Eguren denies wrongdoing. Ternium continues to demand his
reinstatement as chief executive, which Nippon has refused.
According to Usiminas' website, the Japanese group has three
seats on the board, including the chairman position. Ternium
also has three, with the Usiminas pension fund and employee
representative each with one. Minority shareholders also have a
board member.
Usiminas is Brazil's largest producer of flat steel, a type
of rolled-steel sheet and plate used to make such products as
car and appliance bodies and the hulls of ships.
