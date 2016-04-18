(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Stephen Eisenhammer and Alberto Alerigi
CUBATAO, Brazil, April 17 On a warm September
morning in 2014, the 10-man board of Brazilian steelmaker
Usiminas met on the ninth floor of a blue glass tower in Sao
Paulo.
In the room, the board members grappled over whether to fire
the company's chief executive and two vice presidents after an
audit found they'd claimed excessive bonuses.
The battle lines were clearly drawn, according to accounts
given to Reuters by several people who attended.
On one side, Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp
, a part of Usiminas since it was founded 60 years ago,
insisted the executives had to go.
Rallying to their defense was the company they used to work
for, Ternium, a steel producer that is part of closely
held Italian-Argentine conglomerate Techint. Ternium had bought
into Usiminas in 2012 to get a foothold in the
continent's largest and most protected steel market.
The tense impasse marked a new deterioration of a conflict
between the two controlling shareholders that has now left the
survival of Brazil's largest producer of flat steel in doubt.
Brazil's most tempestuous boardroom feud in years was rooted
in a broad clash of corporate cultures and mutual suspicion over
supply contracts, according to Reuters interviews with over a
dozen former and current employees, including board members and
senior executives, as well as union heads and lawyers.
A shareholder meeting this week will decide whether to
approve an emergency capital injection of 1 billion reais ($288
million), but analysts question whether it will be enough to
save the company.
Usiminas has already closed one of its two main steel mills,
slowed work at its mines and laid off thousands of employees,
its problems exacerbated by Brazil's worst recession in decades.
Both sides increasingly see breaking up the company as the best
way to resolve the dispute.
"It went further than common sense should ever have allowed
it to," one former board member said of the feud.
Most of the employees, executives and other sources spoke on
condition of anonymity, fearing disciplinary action or trouble
getting new work in the sector.
Nippon Steel, Ternium and Techint declined to comment.
Usiminas, which has a workforce of around 25,000, said its
Cubatao mill had been shut temporarily due to low steel demand
and that all its supply contracts, including those with
shareholders, go through a bid process. It declined to answer
further questions.
As the tense September 2014 board meeting dragged into its
sixth hour, Chairman Paulo Penido broke the deadlocked vote and
the three executives were dismissed.
With his vote, Ternium lost its grip on the running of the
company and the fight for control of one of the nation's most
storied steelmakers, previously carried out behind the boardroom
door, broke into the open.
INEVITABLE TENSION
Sources say tension was inevitable from the moment Ternium,
an outsider with a strong reputation for cost control and
productivity, took joint control in 2012.
The company it bought into, formally known as Usinas
Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, was founded in the 1950s as a
state enterprise producing flat steel principally used in
automobiles.
It was an important part of Brazil's industrialization, but
also of Japan's post-war economic diplomacy as the firm that
later became Nippon Steel transferred technology, equipment and
steel know-how to Usiminas at a time when few countries opened
their doors to the Asian power.
When Usiminas was privatized in 1991, Nippon Steel became
one of its largest shareholders. Ternium had to share power with
Japan's largest steel company when it paid $2.7 billion along
with sister firm Tenaris for a 27.7 percent voting stake.
That stake came at a hefty 83 percent premium on Usiminas'
share price, reflecting optimism at the time about Brazil's
long-term growth potential and domestic demand for steel.
But as Brazil's economy slowed, then stagnated, it became
clear Ternium, which runs steel mills in Mexico and Argentina,
had overpaid. The result was a push to improve productivity with
an urgency out of synch with the rest of Usiminas' ownership,
several company sources said.
With Nippon Steel's initial investments in the company long
paid off, it had less appetite for radical change.
"A lot of what Ternium wanted to do needed to be done, but
they tried to do it too fast and without building proper
consensus," said a former senior executive who worked closely
with the new bosses arriving at the time.
Ternium, formally based in Luxembourg but with principle
operations in Argentina, brought in its own executives to push
through cuts having identified waste in Usiminas' swollen
workforce. Argentines, including the Chief Executive Julian
Eguren, who would later be fired over his bonus, and Mexicans
got senior jobs.
The changes, although approved at board level, irked
Brazilians as well as the Japanese who had prided themselves on
training and promoting locals, according to sources sympathetic
to Nippon Steel.
One Brazilian 25-year mining veteran told Reuters he quit
because he couldn't bear his new Ternium boss, who he said swore
constantly and forced changes the rest of the management
disagreed with. "He was so rude," he said.
Beyond staffing, Ternium was unhappy with what it saw as a
potential conflict of interest in Nippon Steel's close
relationship as supplier to Usiminas.
The equipment, mostly from Japan, was viewed as top notch,
but Ternium questioned the price and the timing.
The new management argued a hot strip mill, used to roll and
stretch steel, could have been obtained for 30 percent less,
according to the former senior executive. It was bought for $1
billion just before Ternium took its stake.
For a while, Ternium's reforms seemed to work. Between July
2012 and January 2014, Usiminas' share price jumped 150 percent,
as it improved cash generation and reduced leverage.
"There was a lack of humility on both sides, but the
Japanese really tried to find a solution. They accepted about 85
percent of Ternium's proposals," said another former executive.
The payments uncovered by the audit, however, proved a step
too far. Sources sympathetic to Nippon Steel say Ternium refused
to back down and accept its executives had broken company laws.
Internal and external audits, conducted by Ernst & Young and
Deloitte, showed the bonuses had not been properly approved,
though the amounts classed as illegitimate varied.
Sources familiar with Ternium's position say it argues
Nippon Steel used an immaterial breach of process to remove
their management and run the company by itself.
From then on, board decisions, which required consensus
between the two sides, came to a halt. They could not agree on a
new chairman, and Marcelo Gasparino, a candidate representing
shareholders outside the controlling block, took the helm in
April 2015.
As Brazil's steel industry entered its worst ever slump.
Usiminas' mills began to lose money and the company turned free
cash flow negative.
STEEL CLOSURE
One afternoon last October in Cubatao, an industrial city an
hour's drive south of Sao Paulo, the mayor's phone rang.
Shortly after introducing himself for the first time, the
Usiminas CEO Romel Erwin de Souza said the city's steel mill
would have to close, according to the mayor's deputy Fabio
Inacio. "We didn't have time to respond at all," he said.
By late March, steel production had stopped and over 2,000
people had been laid off. The chimneys were cold and the buses
serving the once busy mill ran empty.
At the steel union headquarters in the nearby port city of
Santos, dozens of workers queued to settle their redundancy pay.
The union's president, 57-year-old Florencio Resende de Sa,
said his members had been caught in the middle of what he sees
as a battle between Argentina and Japan.
"The closure of this plant was the result of a management
crisis, not the steel crisis," he said. He hopes the mill might
reopen if Usiminas is split up between Nippon Steel and Ternium.
Under such an agreement, Usiminas' mill in Ipatinga in
southeastern Brazil would remain with Nippon Steel, while
Ternium would get Cubatao, sources familiar with the matter say.
Sipping coffee in Rio de Janeiro's Santos Dumont airport,
Chairman Gasparino manages a smile when reminded of an interview
he did with Reuters a year ago promising to show victories by
now.
"I flew to Japan, I went to Buenos Aires twice. I tried to
bring in new management, I tried to improve governance, I
brought proposals of interest in buying assets." But to no
avail.
He acknowledged his role over the next 12 months might be to
manage the break up of the company.
For Marcelo Peixeira, 44, who worked at Cubatao for 20
years, it's already too late. Sitting in the suffocating heat of
the union building, he looked shocked as he recounted finding
out he'd been laid off.
"From one day to the next, it was over," he said, eyes damp
and vacant.
($1 = 3.476)
(Editing by Christian Plumb and Stuart Grudgings)