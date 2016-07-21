BRASILIA, July 21 Brazil's National Monetary Council, the country's highest economic policy body, on Thursday authorized state entities to assume debt linked to the financial health of state-run electricity companies.

In a statement the finance ministry said the measure will increase the attractiveness of those companies' assets, paving the way for their sale. The ministry did not name the companies. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)