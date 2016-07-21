(Adds comment from Brazil interim president's chief of staff)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, July 21 The Brazilian government on
Thursday authorized the state of Goias to assume 1.9 billion
reais ($583 million) of debt owed by its energy holding company
Celg de Participações (Celgpar), paving the way for some of its
assets to be privatized.
The National Monetary Council, the country's highest
economic policy body, said in a statement the measure would make
Celgpar's assets more attractive to buyers.
Celgpar and federal government-controlled utility holding
company Eletrobras control power distributor Centrais
Elétricas de Goiás SA (Celg-D).
U.S. power utility AES Corp, Italy's Enel SpA
and several Brazilian utilities have shown preliminary
interest in buying Celg-D, a group organizing the sale and a
source briefed on the plan said in February.
Eliseu Padilha, chief of staff for Brazil's Interim
President Michel Temer, said later on Wednesday that executives
of Italian utility Enel had visited him and showed
interest in purchasing Celg-D.
Finance Ministry economic adviser Viviane Varga said the
loans to Celgpar were made by federal government-owned bank
Caixa Economica Federal.
Varga added that the debt-transfer measure is limited to a
2014 credit operation with Celgpar and cannot be used to benefit
other debt-ridden electricity distributors.
Brazil's electricity industry is struggling with high debts
after years of mismanagement, government-enforced tariff
reductions and dry spells that have curbed hydroelectric power
output.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, as Eletrobras is formally
known, Latin America's largest utility, is considering selling
stakes in several distribution companies to raise cash, cut
mounting debt and focus on power generation and transmission.
Eletrobras has been in talks with the government to find
ways to pay the obligations of heavily indebted distribution
subsidiaries in Brazil's remote and sparsely populated northern
Amazon region.
Those distributors include Amazonas Energia in the state of
Amazonas, Boa Vista Energia in Roraima, and Ceron in Rondonia.
Earlier in July, Eletrobras and Amazonas Energia paid 433
million reais ($133.8 million) to state-run oil company
Petrobras to avoid a cut in its supply of natural
gas.
($1 = 3.26 reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Luciano Costa; Editing by W Simon
and Richard Chang)