BRIEF-Potash Corp sees third-quarter closing of Agrium merger
March 1 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc CEO Jochen Tilk, speaking at an investor presentation in Florida:
BRASILIA Dec 23 Brazilian iron ore miner Vale said on Monday it agreed to sell a 26.5 percent stake in logistics company VLI SA to Canada's Brookfield Asset Management for 2 billion reais ($842.78 million).
* Mentor Graphics-on Feb 27 co, Siemens received clearance under EU merger regulation from European Commission to complete pending acquisition by Siemens Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mfnxjP) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 1 Burgeoning interest and investment in flexible workspaces is pushing a small corner of the commercial real estate market into the corporate mainstream, and drawing one top executive from Asia to help expand his company's U.S. operations.