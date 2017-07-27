FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Brazil's Vale net income drops on FX, asset writedowns
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Sport
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Arts
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 27, 2017 / 9:45 AM / a day ago

Brazil's Vale net income drops on FX, asset writedowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's Vale SA posted net income that missed estimates in the second quarter, weighed down by a weaker currency and writedowns on the value of several assets, the world's largest iron ore producer said on Thursday.

In a securities filing, Vale said net income totaled $16 million, compared with an average consensus estimate of $421 million. Net profit reached $949 million when adjusted for foreign exchange impacts and one-off items.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, hit $2.729 billion, below a consensus estimate of $2.854 billion compiled by Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Edmund Blair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.