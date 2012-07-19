* Talks suggest settlement of up to 4.5 billion reais
* Final value of Vale payment could change
* Dispute centers on decades worth of royalty calculations
By Sabrina Lorenzi
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 18 Brazil's minerals agency
and global mining giant Vale have concluded talks
over outstanding royalties long sought by the government,
possibly amounting to around $2 billion, according to the mining
and energy ministry.
The result, a government official said, could mean a payment
by Vale, the world's second-biggest mining company, of between 4
billion and 4.5 billion reais ($1.98 billion to $2.23 billion).
That value could change, however, either through ongoing
court proceedings or if more senior government officials step in
to negotiate further with the Rio de Janeiro-based company.
The agency, known as the National Department for Mineral
Production, originally sought more than $4 billion in what it
considered unpaid royalties, according to government officials.
The longstanding dispute boils down to writeoffs the company
took as it calculated the value of royalties it owed over
decades. Vale disputes the agency's accounting of the royalties,
arguing that transport and other costs incurred in the
extraction of the minerals should lower the overall value at
which they were taxed.
Vale declined to comment on Wednesday on the talks and what
the value of a final settlement could be. Chief Executive Murilo
Ferreira said earlier this month he expected an end to the talks
soon.
(Reporting By Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Paulo Prada; Editing
by Paul Tait)