Boeing wins union vote at South Carolina plant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
RIO DE JANEIRO May 30 Brazil's Vale SA the world's second-largest mining company, faces an investigation of two Amazon copper mines after allegations that the projects improperly used Indian lands and failed to replace forest cut to build a power line, a Brazilian prosecutor told Reuters on Wednesday.
The mining projects are known as Salobo and Sossego.
On Monday, the same prosecutor filed a civil suit against Vale, Brazil's Indian affairs foundation and the environmental secretariat of Brazil's Pará state, seeking to suspend activities at Vale's Onça Puma nickel mine, also in Brazil's Amazon.
The Onça Puma suit alleged that Vale failed to meet obligations to two Indian tribes in the region.
(Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results