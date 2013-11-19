NEW YORK Nov 19 Vale SA and Petróleo Brasileiro
SA, two of Brazil's three largest companies, are considering
selling bonds in international debt markets before the end of
this year or in early 2014, a source with direct knowledge of
the companies' plans, said on Tuesday.
Vale is considering the sale of 10-year, U.S.
dollar-denominated global bonds, said the source, who declined
to be identified because the plans are private. The most likely
timetable for a sale could be early January, when usually a
window of opportunity opens for sales of high-grade, emerging
market debt, the source added.
In the case of Petrobras a potential bond offering could
come either in dollars, euros or British pounds, the source
added. The company is gauging pursuing an offering before the
year ends, if market conditions allow, or pushing it backwards
until the next window of opportunity opens in early 2014, the
source said.