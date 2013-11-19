By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
NEW YORK Nov 19 Vale SA and Petróleo
Brasileiro SA, two of Brazil's three largest
companies, are considering selling bonds in international debt
markets before the end of this year or in early 2014, a source
with direct knowledge of the companies' plans said on Tuesday.
Vale is considering the sale of 10-year, U.S.
dollar-denominated global bonds, said the source, who declined
to be identified because the plans are private. The most likely
timetable for a sale could be early January, when a window of
opportunity usually opens for sales of high-grade, emerging
market debt, the source added.
In the case of Petrobras a potential bond offering could
come either in dollars, euros or British pounds, the source
added. The company is gauging pursuing an offering before the
year ends, if market conditions allow, or pushing it backwards
until the next window of opportunity opens in early 2014, the
source said.
The companies could try to raise money for 2014 investments
and other corporate purposes earlier than usual to mitigate
fundraising risk ahead of a presidential election in Brazil and
the U.S. Federal Reserve's expected wind-down of years of
monetary stimulus. Optimism that Petrobras could soon be allowed
by the federal government to increase local gasoline prices
could make the company "attractive again from a bondholder
perspective," the source noted.
Representatives of Vale and Petrobras, which are both based
in Rio de Janeiro, did not have an immediate comment on
potential fundraising plans for this or next year.
Efforts to place the bonds come after emerging bond funds
experienced outflows in 24 of the past 25 weeks, with net
redemptions reaching the highest level in almost three months,
according to fund research company EPFR.
Petrobras, which in May sold $11 billion of dollar bonds in
the largest-ever bond offering by a Latin American company,
could place between $10 billion and $13 billion worth of bonds
in international markets during 2014, the source said. The
company faces financing needs of nearly $18 billion next year.