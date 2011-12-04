* China credit 2/3 of guarantee needed for Brazil loan
* PDVSA says it will get rest of BNDES guarantee from cash
* PDVSA-Petrobras plant years behind plan; cost tripled
RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 4 Venezuelan state-owned
oil company PDVSA received a $1.5 billion credit line from the
China Development Bank [CHDB.UL] to help build a heavy-oil
refinery in Brazil, the Globo daily newspaper reported.
PDVSA arranged the credit to help pay for its planned 40
percent stake in the 26-billion-real ($14 billion) 230,000
barrel-a-day Abreu e Lima refinery near Recife, Brazil, the
paper said, citing Rafael Ramirez, Venezuela's Petroleum and
Mines minister.
The refinery on Brazil's northeast coast is already under
construction by Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras
(PETR4.SA)(PBR.N).
More than five years ago, Petrobras agreed to build the
project with PDVSA as part of a high-profile cooperation
gesture between Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez and former
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. [ID:nS1E78D0H6]
Under the agreement, Petrobras will own 60 percent of Abreu
e Lima.
Only about 35 percent complete, the refinery was originally
expected to start production in 2010 and reach full capacity
earlier this year. The estimated $4.3 billion price for the
refinery has more than tripled since 2008.
It is now expected to start output in 2013, according to
Petrobras. [ID:nS1E78S1LQ]
PDVSA asked on Wednesday for an additional 60 days to
provide Brazil's state-controlled development bank BNDES with
loan guarantees so it can receive additional refinery financing
from Brazil, Globo said. PDVSA has yet to put any money into
the project, though Chavez has criticized its delay.
[ID:nN1E7AT1PU]
The China Development Bank loan represents two-thirds of
the 4 billion reais that BNDES says PDVSA must raise on its own
before it will extend credit to the Venezuelan oil company, the
newspaper reported.
The rest will come from PDVSA cash, the paper said, citing
Ramirez.
PDVSA has repeatedly missed deadlines to approve the
project or put up its share of the refinery's cost, while
Petrobras backed out of joint oil development projects in
Venezuela after some of its assets in the country were
nationalized.
Petrobras has said it plans to complete the refinery with or
without help from PDVSA.
($1.00=1.80 reais)
(Editing by Jan Paschal)