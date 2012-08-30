* Cost of freight in Brazil nearly four times that in U.S.
* Waterways could cut transport costs by 55 percent
* Many hydroelectric dams being built without locks
* Growing clamor from farmers may lead to change
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Aug 30 Brazil's Mato Grosso state has
all the conditions to be a soy farmers' paradise: plentiful
rains, fertile and affordable land and a potentially navigable
river, the Teles-Pires, that winds its way north to the Amazon
and out to sea.
Yet farmers cannot use the Teles-Pires and instead have to
load their crops onto trucks for a two-day, 1,300-mile
(2,100-km) journey by road to overcrowded southern ports, where
they often wait weeks before loading.
Brazil has historically failed to make use of its extensive
river network, one reason why its transport costs are up to four
times higher than in the United States or neighboring Argentina.
That could change in coming years as officials, under
pressure from the growing farm lobby in soy frontiers such as
Mato Grosso, are vowing to take the tough steps necessary for
river travel to become more widespread.
"River transport is something we are looking at very
carefully as we speak," Transport Minister Paulo Passos told
Reuters in an interview. "There are challenges, but it would
benefit many people."
Brazil's numerous transport bottlenecks are in the spotlight
after President Dilma Rousseff announced a $65 billion plan to
boost infrastructure investment earlier this month. The plan
targets improvements to about 10,000 miles (16,000 km) of
highways and railroads, and another package involving seaports
and airports is likely in September.
Passos said river transport would not be addressed in such
dramatic fashion in the short term, because projects are "less
mature" than those in other sectors. But he said the growing
clamor from farmers and others is having an effect, and
technicians are looking carefully at the logistical hurdles to
river travel.
That usually means hydroelectric dams -- and the case of the
Teles-Pires is emblematic.
While the river is not currently navigable, a series of dams
planned along its course could raise water levels high enough to
allow barges to pass through. The problem is, Brazil's
government failed to include the requirement for navigation
locks in the bidding process, meaning a long-held desire to use
the river to transport crops may have to wait.
Farmers are enraged, saying electric companies are
monopolizing the use of a public resource at their expense. Mato
Grosso's Institute of Agricultural Economics says a working
waterway on the Teles-Pires could cut freight costs in the
region by as much as 55 percent.
"We are throwing away 3 billion reais ($1.5 billion) (in
shipping expenses) every year and it's just going to get worse,"
said Leonildo Bares, a soy farmer and president of a local
agricultural union.
Luis Siqueira, president of São Paulo's waterway
transporters union, said the time for action is now as
policymakers become increasingly attentive to complaints from
farmers. "It's a moment when we need to seize on the enthusiasm,
because while all these discussions are going on hydroelectric
dams are being built without locks. It's absurd."
Brazil's energy policy, however, may be standing in the way.
Rousseff has made it a priority to lower energy prices --
currently the world's third highest -- by offering tax breaks to
electric companies and increasing supply. The country plans to
build as many as 48 new hydroelectric plants by 2020, but most
of them will not include navigation locks, which would add to
costs and potentially delay construction.
Passos acknowledged that officials at Brazil's energy
ministry are "worried" about the possibility of more expensive
dams translating into higher power costs.
Some companies say they would not be opposed to building
waterway provisions, such as locks and canals, as long as
Brazil's government included those requirements as part of the
bidding process, which is rarely the case.
"The responsibility of the company is to follow all the
conditions that were imposed when it won the auction," said Luiz
Ramires, financial director for Hidreletrica Teles Pires, the
group building the hydroelectric dam.
For Brazil's farmers, the benefits of requiring locks and
developing waterways are clear. According to Brazil's grain
exporters' association, it costs an average of $85 per tonne to
ship crops out of Brazil but just $23 in the United States and
$20 in Argentina. While freight accounts for 13.3 percent of the
final cost of soy in the United States, it accounts for a
whopping 30.6 percent in Brazil.
Another issue that could help waterway proponents to prevail
is the environment. In recent years Brazil's Transportation
Ministry has increasingly aligned itself behind the movement for
waterway transport by highlighting not only the cost savings but
also the environmental benefits. Barging releases six times less
carbon dioxide and 18 times less nitrous oxide than a truck, and
is 29 times more energy efficient.
Still, new waterways in areas such as Mato Grosso pose a
dilemma to conservationists. While they would contribute
dramatically to a reduction in greenhouse gasses, the increase
in land value caused by lower freight costs from the region
could stimulate deforestation.
The farmers, however, see it differently.
"If we didn't have to deal with the high freight costs, the
farmers of Mato Grosso would be investing in technology so that
we could produce more within the space we have, which would
reduce pressure to expand into forested land," Bares said. "If
we had better machinery, for example, we could double production
without knocking down a single tree."
ON COURSE
Recent developments suggest Brazil's government is starting
to listen. The country's latest national logistics plan calls
for waterways to account for 29 percent of the transportation
network by 2025, up from 13 percent currently, and to bring
roadways down to 33 percent from 58 percent today.
The Transportation Ministry pushed things one step further
in April when it said it would fund the construction of locks on
hydroelectric dams, and technicians are working to establish a
national strategic waterway plan.
"I admit it's absurd that this subject has taken so many
years to be resolved but now we are getting to a conclusion,"
said Nilson Leitão, who represents Mato Grosso in Brazil's lower
house of Congress. "Now I want to see dam construction stopped
until we get a guarantee that the projects will be built with
locks."
"Only then will we say that the battle has been won," Leitão
added. "For now it's all just poetry."