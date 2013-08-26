UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO Aug 26 July frosts that hit Brazil's top wheat producing state of Parana reduced its expected output this season to 1.98 million tonnes from 2.7 million forecast previously, the Agriculture Ministry's crop supply agency Conab said on Monday.
Brazil is one of the world's leading wheat importers and has already closed deals to import 2 million tonnes of wheat from the United States and Canada. Most of Brazil's wheat imports come from Argentina, but record high prices and tight supplies have prompted the government there to halt exports. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources